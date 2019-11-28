Team guide recommends

A pawfect date for 2020

Whether you're looking forward to the New Year or absolutely dreading it, you're going to need a calendar anyway. And here's a choice that anyone dare disapprove of. Happy Tales, this year's edition of The Welfare of Stray Dogs (WSD) calendar 2020 is now on sale and includes sunshine-y stories about rescued dogs and cats. Choose from a desk or wall version and do your bit to contribute towards sterilisation, immunisation and health care programmes for strays.

Email wsdindia@gmail.com

Call 7208043341

Cost Rs 200

A famous comeback

It came as an oasis in the desert that Mumbai had become when it came to quality music venues. When Famous Studios opened its doors up for concerts in January 2017, the city's electronic music circuit got a new lease of life. But the attention was later diverted away from it when places like The Great Eastern Mills in Byculla got into the game, too. Now, after months, the Mahalaxmi venue is all set to host another gig, featuring Dutch DJ Mad Miran, this weekend. Attend it without forgetting to put your dancing shoes on.

On November 30, 9 pm

At Famous Studios, Dr E Moses Road, Mahalaxmi.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 850

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates