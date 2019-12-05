Team Guide recommends

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The stories behind the story

Did you know that the 1987 release Dirty Dancing was rejected by multiple production houses? Or, that Home Alone, almost didn’t get made because of a squabble over the budget? If not, it might be a good idea to catch The Movies That Made Us, a docu-series on Netflix to discover interesting facts about some of the best films of our times.

Be a pro karter

If you have always wanted to try racing, we suggest you sign up for a two-day basics in karting workshop where you will be taught the theory of driving and karting, as well as get some practical training that adds up to 80 laps. It’s open to amateurs, too. All you have to do is ensure you wear full-sleeved clothing and are between six and 60 years of age.

On December 7 and 8, 3 pm to 6 pm

At Ajmera IndiKarting, Bhakti Park, Chembur.

Call 8879755707

Cost Rs 15,000 (for both days)

Epic Saturdays

...well, quite literally in this case. Kasa Kai Mumbai’s Mahabharata recital and discussion which takes place every other Saturday gives you a crash course in the epic through stories and leaves some room for discussion too. The last such session ended in a character analysis of Yudhishthir and we are keen to see where the next one will go.

On December 7, 3 pm to 6 pm

At Doolally Taproom, Road Number 3, Khar West. LOG

On TO kasakaimumbai.com

Cost Rs 200

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates