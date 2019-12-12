Team Guide recommends

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Groove to Thom Yorke's tunes

As the decade draws to a close, attend the last B:ENT on Record listening session featuring Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke's solo album, Anima. Released as a download-only on streaming platforms, the album was accompanied by a 15-minute film by Academy Award-nominated film director Paul Thomas Anderson. Don't forget to check out artworks by Karthik Nambiar.

ON December 14, 4 pm

AT B:ENT. HQ, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO ticketfairy.com

Soak in tales of displacement

Saadat Hasan Manto wrote poignantly about the partition and of the trauma brought about by displacement. In light of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, stories like Toba Tek Singh seem more relevant than ever. Listen and watch as Asmita Theatre Studio Mumbai stages some of these stories in a performance titled Partition, directed by Arvind Gaur.

ON December 13, 7.30 pm

AT Veda Factory, Bungalow No 120, Aram Nagar 2, Andheri West.

LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 100

This will give you wings

We won't blame you for inordering in fries along with your burger because we understand how auto pilot works. But if you live in and around Bandra or Andheri and are craving midnight munchies, try the amazing pork, buff or chicken burgers from this delivery joint. And while checking the sides out, don't forget to call for the deluxe wings, which are lathered in a lemony and sticky sauce and simply smacking.

AT Burgzooka (Khar and Andheri West).

TIME 8 am to 6 am

CALL 7506480633 (Khar West)

COST Rs 279

