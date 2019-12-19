Team Guide Recommends

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The story goes on

A few days ago, we discovered a hole-in-the-wall in Kurla that caters perfectly to cravings and unplanned dinners. The Netrik's Joint serves a range of snacks from fries to momos, but we suggest you try their rolls, available in a range of flavours, from basic chicken egg wraps to BBQ paneer.

At The Netrik's Joint, Baba Tower, Nehru Nagar, Kurla.

Time 11 am to 11 pm

Call 9987996591

Who's the No.1 Sarabhai fan?

If you are fan of the iconic TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai like I am, this one is for you. A quiz that will bring to the fore all the quirks of the series while you dip into nostalgia from the telly favourite. Maya's sharp sense of humour, Rosesh's insufferable poetry and Monisha's miserly ways, it's time to brush up on your knowledge, as there are prizes too.

On December 19, 8.30 pm

At Tote Talli, Level One, Tote on the Turf, Gate 5 and 6, Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Call 7506425004

One for the records

Why do I love Fleetwood Mac's Rumours so much that even in these fractious times, I'd be willing to give up my identity documents for it? One reason is that the first time I heard the album was on a record player. Now, you can lay your hands on the gadget at a Christmas sale, where new and used records, turntables, Hi-Fi packages and accessories are on offer.

On December 21, 11 am

At The Revolver Club, Lady Jamshedji Road, Mahim West.

Call 9833182255

