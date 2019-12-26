Team Guide Recommends
The Guide team brings you a curated list of events so that you can make the most of the weekend
Turning the tabla this weekend
Karsh Kale had played a gig in Kolkata many moons ago that was so good that even the cops would have started dancing if they had come to bust it. But a concert he'll play in Lower Parel promises to be a different affair, since Kale is collaborating with a dulcimer player and a flautist. Knowing him, though, your feet might still be moving.
On December 27, 9 pm
At AntiSocial, Todi Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.
Call 7506394240
Cost Rs 800
Catching a lady bird
Originally released in 2017, Lady Bird is a coming-of-age dramedy that traverses the life of a young teenage girl from a Catholic school. Directed by Greta Gerwig, who wrote the screenplay for the lauded 2012 film, Frances Ha, this movie is a gripping account of an adolescent on the path to self discovery, navigating the complexities of human relations, particularly with her mother. It's the perfect choice for a laid-back weekend. Why are we talking about it suddenly? Because it is now available for streaming.
Log on to netflix.in
It smells like Christmas
If you're a tad blue that Christmas day is behind us, here's how you can extend the cheer. Simply pick a lotion or perfume that smells like a winter wonderland, something I experienced first-hand. The winter apple candy lotion has a sweet green-apple scent with a hint of cinnamon, while the gingerbread perfume smells like freshly baked gingerbread, perfect for the season. There's also a coconut mint drop shower gel that leaves a musky smell.
Log on to bathandbodyworks.in
Cost Rs 1,299 for two
