Search

Team Guide Recommends

Updated: Dec 26, 2019, 10:16 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

The Guide team brings you a curated list of events so that you can make the most of the weekend

Karsh Kale
Karsh Kale

Turning the tabla this weekend

Rec

Karsh Kale had played a gig in Kolkata many moons ago that was so good that even the cops would have started dancing if they had come to bust it. But a concert he'll play in Lower Parel promises to be a different affair, since Kale is collaborating with a dulcimer player and a flautist. Knowing him, though, your feet might still be moving.

On December 27, 9 pm
At AntiSocial, Todi Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.
Call 7506394240
Cost Rs 800

Catching a lady bird 

Rec

Originally released in 2017, Lady Bird is a coming-of-age dramedy that traverses the life of a young teenage girl from a Catholic school. Directed by Greta Gerwig, who wrote the screenplay for the lauded 2012 film, Frances Ha, this movie is a gripping account of an adolescent on the path to self discovery, navigating the complexities of human relations, particularly with her mother. It's the perfect choice for a laid-back weekend. Why are we talking about it suddenly? Because it is now available for streaming.

Log on to netflix.in

It smells like Christmas

Rec

If you're a tad blue that Christmas day is behind us, here's how you can extend the cheer. Simply pick a lotion or perfume that smells like a winter wonderland, something I experienced first-hand. The winter apple candy lotion has a sweet green-apple scent with a hint of cinnamon, while the gingerbread perfume smells like freshly baked gingerbread, perfect for the season. There's also a coconut mint drop shower gel that leaves a musky smell.

Log on to bathandbodyworks.in
Cost Rs 1,299 for two

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK