Team Guide Recommends

Jazz up 2020's first weekend

If you like experimental music, spend an evening with musicians from around the country who now call Mumbai their home. The Nicholas Vaz Collective, comprising Nicholas Vaz and Subid Khan on guitar, Vivian D'Souza on bass and Nirvan Pareva on drums, is known for exploring alien sounds, ha­rmo­n­ies, heavy grooves and Cl­assical influenced melodies.

Free

On January 3, 9 pm

At The BlueBop Cafe, 318, Linking Road, Khar West.

Call 9372202586

Deep, deep world

It turns out that 21-year-old creative coder Neal Agarwal's latest project, Deep Sea, can take you to the bottom of the ocean without having to swim — by fixing your gaze to the screen. The Deep Sea is a website that lets you discover the animal and plant life that live in the ocean at varying depths. So, while you can spot the polar bear at 29 metres, the green sea turtle can be found at 170 metres. The website extends to over 10,000 metres. Check it out to know what's right at the bottom.

Log on to neal.fun/deep-sea/

How news gets to you

Reports of the anti-CAA protests have taken over the news. But while some articles have blamed the protestors for damaging public property, others have alleged police brutality. Either way, what you read has an uncanny way of determining your views. Attend a college festival themed on decoding media violence to better understand how news reports can affect your way of thinking.

FREE

On January 4, 9 am to 6 pm

At SNDT Women's University, 1, Nathibai Thackersey Road, New Marine Lines, Churchgate.

