Team Guide recommends

Suryakant Sawhney is a Delhi-based musician who can make you travel different musical universes in the space of a single track. This weekend, he's set to play a gig under his Lifafa moniker. Attend it. I heard him live last year and was transported to a different realm.

ON January 11, 9 pm onwards at Antisocial, 242, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Todi Mills, Lower Parel.

CALL 7506394240

COST Rs 499 onwards

A duet for India

Iqbal Bano's rendition of Faiz Ah­mad Faiz's Urdu nazm Hum dekhenge is being su­ng at anti-CAA protests all over. Delhi's Shaheen Bagh saw singer Abhilasha Sinha sing it, and now, the 20-something musician has collaborated with a Mumbaikar for a video that's gone viral on social media. The duo's perfect harmony and the solidarity it showcases has been applauded by all. Give it a listen.

Log on to www.instagram.com/tv/B677mVmpSNf/?igshid=gkcn9wf9a9kr

A Benarasi take on life

Rage Theatre's Mosambi Narangi directed by Mohit Takalkar, returns to the st­age this weekend and I'd gl­adly go back to watch it. Set in Benares on the set of a film tackily titled Isaq Be­naraswala, two locals — Mo­s­ambi and Narangi navigate the sets, their home and em­otions. Both Rajit Kapur and Ajit Singh Palawat play multiple characters ably.



ON January 10 to 12, 7.30 pm

AT Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

CALL 66223742

COST Rs 500 onwards

