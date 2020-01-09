Team Guide recommends
The Guide team brings you a curated list of events so that you can make the most of the weekend
Suryakant Sawhney is a Delhi-based musician who can make you travel different musical universes in the space of a single track. This weekend, he's set to play a gig under his Lifafa moniker. Attend it. I heard him live last year and was transported to a different realm.
ON January 11, 9 pm onwards at Antisocial, 242, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Todi Mills, Lower Parel.
CALL 7506394240
COST Rs 499 onwards
A duet for India
Iqbal Bano's rendition of Faiz Ahmad Faiz's Urdu nazm Hum dekhenge is being sung at anti-CAA protests all over. Delhi's Shaheen Bagh saw singer Abhilasha Sinha sing it, and now, the 20-something musician has collaborated with a Mumbaikar for a video that's gone viral on social media. The duo's perfect harmony and the solidarity it showcases has been applauded by all. Give it a listen.
Log on to www.instagram.com/tv/B677mVmpSNf/?igshid=gkcn9wf9a9kr
A Benarasi take on life
Rage Theatre's Mosambi Narangi directed by Mohit Takalkar, returns to the stage this weekend and I'd gladly go back to watch it. Set in Benares on the set of a film tackily titled Isaq Benaraswala, two locals — Mosambi and Narangi navigate the sets, their home and emotions. Both Rajit Kapur and Ajit Singh Palawat play multiple characters ably.
ON January 10 to 12, 7.30 pm
AT Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.
CALL 66223742
COST Rs 500 onwards
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe