Team Guide recommends

Con-textual mornings

Good Morning messages on WhatsApp sent by family can get annoying. Fake news makes it worse. This Instagram (IG) page comes to your rescue with rosy aesthetics coupled with facts to shake their apoliticism. Submit your designs and circulate widely.

Wake up call

It's refreshing when a comedy act uses the platform to send a social message or tastefully educate the crowd about an issue. This is what makes Rohan Joshi's first stand-up show, Wake N Bake, stand out. Released earlier this week on a streaming platform, it not only addresses mental health, but Joshi also talks about the privilege that comes with being a Hindu male, something quite relevant as anti-CAA protests continue in the country. The best part — his appropriately humorous way to go about it.

