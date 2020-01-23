Team Guide Recommends

Trade talk in the city

Turfan, a city in the north-central Uygur Autonomous region of XinJiang, China has been the centrepoint of a fertile oasis and is on the Silk Route. A lecture by Dr Manjiri Thakoor will explore this land of exchange between the East and West.

ON January 25, 4 pm to 6.30 pm

AT Room 2, SIES College of Arts, Science & Commerce, Sion.

Email expansions.mind@gmail.com

Stirring up a musical storm



BFR Soundsystem is a reggae/dancehall act that sticks it to the Man like few other Indian indie outfits. Attend a gig they will play at a Dharavi school that will fan the flames of protest in the country and — going by the last time they played at this venue — send the cops into a tizzy.

ON January 25, 5 pm to 9.30 pm

AT Ganesh Vidymandir, 6, Sant Kakkayya Marg, PK Kunte Nagar, Sheshwadi, 90 Feet Road, Dharavi.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 149

A second coming



When the first season of the runaway hit Sex Education dropped last year, it turned out to be more than a pleasant watch. The writing was a clear winner in this tale of teenage sexuality told simply with some humour and a lot of spunk. The second season of what we were hoping was a limited series is here and isn’t missing any of the spunk. It pushes the envelope to talk about female orgasms, sexual assault with ease and features great performances.

log on to netflix.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates