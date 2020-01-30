Team Guide recommends

Search

Updated: Jan 30, 2020, 09:28 IST | Shunashir Sen, Prachi Sibal | Mumbai

Attend a post-Pride bash planned at a Lower Parel venue. And it doesn't matter if you're straight. Everyone's invited. Just ensure you book in advance

Taking pride in our identities

Mumbaikars were gearing up for the city's Pride parade when news filtered in that the police might put a spanner in the plans. But that still doesn't mean that you can't have a party to celebrate how all humans are equal regardless of gender and sexual orientation.

On February 1, 7 pm
At LILT, Lower Parel.
Call 8928936041
Free

Where artistes speak up

Here's how you can spend time doing something that counts. At Mumbai Collective 2020, by a group that stands for secularism, pluralism, democracy and freedom will be a session titled Artists against Communalism. Speakers Anand Patwardhan, Sushant Singh, Nandita Das, Swara Bhaskar, Rasika Agashe and Zeeshan Ayyub will discuss art and the impact on it in these communal times.

On February 1, 6 pm to 7 pm
At YB Chavan Centre, Nariman Point.
Log on to mumbaicollective.in
Free

