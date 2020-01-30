Team Guide recommends

Taking pride in our identities

Mumbaikars were gearing up for the city's Pride parade when news filtered in that the police might put a spanner in the plans. But that still doesn't mean that you can't have a party to celebrate how all humans are equal regardless of gender and sexual orientation. Attend a post-Pride bash planned at a Lower Parel venue. And it doesn't matter if you're straight. Everyone's invited. Just ensure you book in advance.

On February 1, 7 pm

At LILT, Lower Parel.

Call 8928936041

Free

Where artistes speak up

Here's how you can spend time doing something that counts. At Mumbai Collective 2020, by a group that stands for secularism, pluralism, democracy and freedom will be a session titled Artists against Communalism. Speakers Anand Patwardhan, Sushant Singh, Nandita Das, Swara Bhaskar, Rasika Agashe and Zeeshan Ayyub will discuss art and the impact on it in these communal times.

On February 1, 6 pm to 7 pm

At YB Chavan Centre, Nariman Point.

Log on to mumbaicollective.in

Free

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates