Team Guide recommends

A classic course, for free

There are umpteen playlists on YouTube comprising Western classical music which claim to improve concentration. I can't vouch for them but if you wish to pay attention to what you're listening and not treat it like a mere background score, then here's a course that could help. I stumbled on Yale professor Craig Wright's open course on Listening to Music on YouTube a couple of weeks ago and have been watching one 45-minute lecture every day since. Wright makes concepts like the theme, motif, rhythm and tempo easy to understand even if you have never played an instrument. And since the Symphony Orchestra of India's spring season commences next week, it's perhaps time to test your ear for music.

Log on to YaleCourses on YouTube

Something for all types

There are many things that define a city apart from its sights, sounds and people. Typography, too, can shape its character. For instance, I knew I was in London, when I spotted signs with red circles on the underground tube. Similarly, blue boards on the roads of Bangkok with Thai lettering were distinct to its identity. Mumbai also has its own style of lettering across public transport systems and signage. Design and communications firm Alok Nanda and Company has put together an exhibition where graphic designers will share their re-imagined ideas on the city's typography. Typeface geeks should head here.

Till February 9

At David Sassoon Library, Fort; Army & Navy Building Foyer, Fort; Filter, Fort.

