Team Guide recommends

Iranian tunes meet desi beats

I've always been curious about musical instruments, and this Persian classical music act featuring an Iranian setar with the tabla is one gig that's bringing just that as Iranian setar player Saleh Mirsaeedi and tabla player Akshay Jadhav come together. The duo will perform a classical piece and improvise on originals.

On February 14, 9.30 pm

At The Bandra Base, Baitush Saraf Building, Bandra West.

Call 30916003

Cost Rs 400

A hit film on hit men

In Bruges is a film about two Irish shooters that hits the bull's eye when it comes to unexpected endings. The final few scenes caught me unawares as a white Christmas would in Mumbai. Watch it when it's screened at an iconic theatre this weekend. A thrill is guaranteed.

On February 16, 1 pm

At Matterden CFC, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel.

Call 24923399

Cost Rs 199

