Team Guide Recommends

Bringing a legend alive

I used to wake up to SD Burman's music in my childhood, when my grandfather would play his Bengali hits. You can now listen to the maestro's melodies live at a tribute concert featuring 35 musicians.

ON March 6, 7.30 pm

AT Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi.

Call 24365990

Cost Rs 300

Make way for Bassi

If it's stand-up comedy you feel like this weekend, let it be Anubhav Singh Bassi's Bas Kar Bassi. Of Cheating and Waxing fame on YouTube, Bassi isn't afraid to acknowledge his privilege and speaks of his experiences with life, corporate culture and women with ease.

ON March 8, 4.15 pm and 7.15 pm

AT Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, Sophia College, Breach Candy.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 499

Save your skin from colours

As the festival of colours approaches, you need to start preparing your skin and hair for harmful chemicals. There's a new range of natural products that can come to your aid. Start with

the morning nectar moisturiser, which contains pure honey, wheat germ and seaweed that replenish lost moisture for a fresher, fairer complexion.

Log on to biotique.com

Cost Rs 159

