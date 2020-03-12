Team Guide recommends

Learn to have a ball-et

If you're in need of a dose of motivation, catch gully boys Asif and Nishu beat all odds to turn into gracious ballet dancers, under the guidance of their famous teacher in Yeh Ballet. Directed by Sooni Taraporevala, it is an expansion of her VR documentary based on the story of city boys Amiruddin Shah, Manish Chauhan and their Israeli-American mentor Yehuda Maor.

Just for laughs

With the panic and buzz around coronavirus, last week mid-day had reached out to an expert who mentioned that anxiety affects immunity. So, while you wish to remain aware, it is also ideal to keep the alarm bells in check. To strike that balance, we tried what most would call "cringe" content, ie TikTok. The app is flooded by COVID-19 memes made by Gen Zers. Not only are they funny and informative, but are also made to the tune of "It's Corona Time," which parodies a Miller's beer commercial. Search the song name and be ready to giggle.

