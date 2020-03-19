Team Guide Recommends

This band keeps rocking

The Strokes are to rock music what Noah was to the animals on his ark — a saviour. The band has just released Bad decisions and At the door, two singles from an upcoming album. Do yourself a favour and press the play button.

Log on to youtube.com

A leaf out of childhood

Social distancing can’t be an excuse for boredom. Especially when the publishers of childhood favourites Tinkle and Amar Chitra Katha comics are offering free one-month access to their entire catalogue. All you need to do is download the app.

Log on to bit.ly/ACK1Month (for the ACK app); bit.ly/Tinkle1Month (for the Tinkle app)

