Team Guide Recommends

Updated: Mar 19, 2020, 09:38 IST | Shunashir Sen, Dalreen Ramos | Mumbai

The band has just released Bad decisions and At the door, two singles from an upcoming album. Do yourself a favour and press the play button

This band keeps rocking

Shunashir Sen

The Strokes are to rock music what Noah was to the animals on his ark — a saviour. The band has just released Bad decisions and At the door, two singles from an upcoming album. Do yourself a favour and press the play button.

A leaf out of childhood

Dalreen Ramos

Social distancing can’t be an excuse for boredom. Especially when the publishers of childhood favourites Tinkle and Amar Chitra Katha comics are offering free one-month access to their entire catalogue. All you need to do is download the app.

Log on to bit.ly/ACK1Month (for the ACK app); bit.ly/Tinkle1Month (for the Tinkle app)

