Team Guide Recommends

You won't be sorry

The new offering by The Revisit Project is relatable and uplifting, especially if you're cooped up at home. Called Take that sorry, the soul and pop funk arrangement built around the harmonic vocal jugalbandi between the powerful and soulful tunes of Vrnda Dhar and textured tones of Chetan Awasthi, is a track we listened to on loop all day. Besides saxophonist Abhay Sharma's finesse in the song, what we also love is how he's jotted down the post break-up phase in the age of Tinder — which doesn't construe moroseness but that of making sure that the other person gets to know that you aren't hurt. The thought here is to almost ridicule the idea of the other person having existed for you, and to instead package it into a song that will make you dance. A much-needed melody that might make you reflect, just like it did for us.

Log on to therevisitproject on Instagram and on YouTube

Dance like no one's watching

Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts has taken the Instagram route to conduct live classes for dance, yoga, functional fitness and now, kalaripayattu. We suggest you sign up for the 20-minute sessions that make for a great way to work out and let your hair down. You can also check out their long-term online class with founder Jayachandran Palazhy.

Log on to www.tinyurl.com/attakkalariconnect

