Team Guide recommends

Get your fix of films

Drug addiction can eat you up from inside like termites eating through wood, till your life comes crashing down like an uprooted tree. Photographer Ronny Sen’s debut feature film, Catsticks, explores that sordid subject through the lens of Kolkata’s junkies, exposing the city’s underbelly. I have seen people’s lives there spiral downwards due to brown sugar. It’s as if the addict’s entire existence is consumed by the drug, and he is as helpless about it as a hungry dog is when it sees a slab of meat. But to Sen’s credit, he treats his protagonists with a certain sense of empathy. And his shutterbug sensibilities make for stark visuals accentuated by the cinematography. So catch the film when it releases on a streaming platform this weekend. Spend an hour-and-a-half getting your movie-watching fix.

Log on to mubi.com and search for Catsticks on April 12

Bingo for art deco

I’m honestly tired of seeing my Insta feed flooded with bingos specific to certain schools, colleges and hostels. I participated in one out of sheer excitement, but I’ll admit that I do regret giving away five minutes of my life to it. The bingo by Art Deco Mumbai Trust, though, is one with a difference; it serves as a checklist of major art deco points in the city and in the process of sharing your result on your IG story, you’re spreading awareness about its heritage, too. Try it if you have five minutes.

Log on to @artdecomumbai on Instagram

