Team Guide Recommends

Quarantine pirouetting

For the first time in history Russia's Bolshoi Theatre is streaming some of its most iconic ballets. I've been hooked to the programme because as a Tchaikovsky fan, Swan Lake and The Nutcracker was a real treat, while the costumes in The Sleeping Beauty were to die for. And this Saturday; in its second volume of streaming you can watch Spartacus , but keep a lookout for Don Quixote and Sadko, too.

Log on to youtube.com/Bolshoi

Join in with the boys

It's best friends Ricky, Julian and Bubbles from Trailer Park Boys, and their followers and enemies from Nova Scotia's Sunnyvale trailer park who have helped us beat the blues these past few weeks. They keep setting the bar high for stupidity with their inebriated misadventures, but their undeterred camaraderie (that lands them in jail) can be strangely comforting. We're also hooked to that lullaby-ish intro music and the terrible knock-knock jokes.

Log on to netflix.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news