A sunny disposition

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is a show about five people who are so stupid that a block of stone would get better results in an IQ test. But they are also so self-obsessed that they think they are God's gift to mankind. Each hilarious episode takes a cleverly veiled look at the failings of American society, be it gun control or abortion, and you can now catch the deluded gang make complete jackasses of themselves since the show is streaming on an online platform.

What nonsense!

Hay knob putty god dime fourth hat. What's that? Re-arrange and it reads 'ain't nobody got time for that'. I tried the 'guess the gibberish' filter on Insta, giggled for hours and competed with our flatmates.

