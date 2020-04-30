Team Guide Recommends

Take part in fowl play

I stumbled on the comic strip Fowl Language Series by Brian Gordon while trying to avoid depressing alerts. The fowl is quacked up in lockdown — he loves the children but has had too much of bring-your-kids-to-work-day thanks to WFH. We secretly love that he's forever-tired, like us, and that his idea of romance with his partner is to “pass out” while watching a TV show. Guilty.

Log on to @fowllanguagecomics on Instagram

The making of a play

Kamshet-based The Company Theatre has just released some of its most popular plays on YouTube. We watched their runaway hit, Piya Beharupiya (an adaptation of Twelfth Night), Trivial Disasters, Khwaab Sa and Noises Off among others. While it is a delight to revisit these plays, the channel is a treasure trove of behind-the-scenes videos and actor interviews. Also check out footage from workshops over the years with a glimpse into the Kamshet workspace. This one is going to keep me hooked for a while.

Log on to Atul Kumar on YouTube

