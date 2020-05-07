Team Guide Recommends

Listen and learn about the greats

My mental bandwidth for keeping up with the Internet has declined. But the heart still yearns for learning and so this week I stumbled upon the podcast 5 Minute Biographies hosted by Wayne Armstrong that brings you the biographies of the greats — from Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn to Charles Darwin and Charles Dickens — in a nutshell. Armstrong's clear narration is the ear therapy you need.

Get spaced out at home

Locked in at home, travelling to outer space seems like such a dream right now that you might as well ask for the moon. But I took a trip to another dimension with Hugh Laurie when I watched Avenue 5 recently, a new dark comedy about a bunch of fat-cat tourists stuck in a malfunctioning space ship. A mishap extends their return to earth and Laurie has to keep the house in order since he's the captain of the vehicle. Or the question is, is he?

