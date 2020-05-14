Team Guide Recommends

Search

Updated: May 14, 2020, 10:26 IST | Prachi Sibal, Sukanya Datta | Mumbai

Pic/Kobe Eats on Instagram
Little chef's shenanigans

Prachi Sibal

He rustles up a pizza in minutes, provided there's no cheese around. Little chef Kobe might even bite into some. The one-year-old, who is all the rage on social media, cooks and eats on an Instagram page managed by his parents. He makes a mess — flour on the counter, a lick of cookie dough for the pet. But he makes up with the cute gurgles. What a stress buster.
Log on to Kobe Eats on Instagram

Just for thrills

Sukanya Datta

For the lack of a good new thriller, I ended up watching Michael Powell's 1960 film Peeping Tom, which is about a photographer who kills women to capture their moment of absolute fear for a documentary. It has all the makings of a good thriller including murder, fear and sexual crises. But what perhaps kept me hooked was how the Hitchcockian-type film treats childhood trauma and the male gaze. Give it a watch if you're in the mood to be a little more than just spooked.
Log on to mubi.com

