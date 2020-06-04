Team Guide Recommends

Maggi mania and more

When you're looking at food videos, does the fancy stuff bother you, at times? If you've had enough of the pretty cooking videos, you will identify with comedian Aadar Malik's zoned out, seriously disinterested face in Boring Tutorials. In one of them, where he teaches you to make Maggi, he refers to how people add a number of vegetables and condiments to the same and asks, "Tum log ko pav bhaji khaana hain toh Maggi pe time waste kyon kar rahe ho?" That hit home.

Log on to @theaadarguy on Instagram

10/10 for laughter

As staring at our screens through the day now qualifies as nothing out of the ordinary, this Twitter account is sure to make you giggle. Called @ratemyskyperoom, its purpose is described in the bio right away — "We rate Skype rooms and Zoom rooms, too." So, it takes screengrabs of video conferences by celebrities and politicians and rates elements such as décor, lighting and camera angle. Meryl Streep, for instance, got a 3/10 for an empty shelf in the background with the admin commenting, "Clearing space for Oscars/Tony Awards."

Log on to twitter.com/ratemyskyperoom

