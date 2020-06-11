Team Guide Recommends

Going down the rabbit hole with Jojo

If you missed Jojo Rabbit when it hit the halls in Mumbai earlier this year, now is the time to watch it at home. A streaming platform has started airing the story of a 10-year-old who’s a fan of the Nazi philosophy. But, his heart is in the right place. That gives rise to a conflict that eats him up from inside like a worm biting through a good apple. On one hand, there’s his imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler, the Führer himself. On the other, there is his mother, the strongest person he knows, who — unbeknownst to him — is hiding a Jewish girl in the attic. Imagine finding that out if you’re a baby Nazi grappling with kindness. The film is shot in a light manner, but even within the laughter, there is heartbreak and love. The man who directed it — Taika Waititi — plays the role of the imaginary Hitler himself. That man knew what he was doing when he made this film.

It was in the Netflix special Ladies Up where I had first seen comedian Prashasti Singh perform a short set. She spoke with ease of her small-town UP upbringing, corporate failures, Tinder dates and more, in a subtle yet funny style. Now, she is back in an online show called Domestic Comedy where she shares the stage with comics Saurav Mehta, Nishant Suri and Aishwarya Mohanraj. I’d recommend a watch for this refreshing new voice in comedy.

