Team Guide Recommends

Barbie girl in the real world

Let's be honest. Barbie dolls are anything but relatable. We can't possibly identify with the slim and shapely figure coupled with those luscious blonde locks. Yet, we've been conditioned to think of these characteristics as aspirational. That's why I love conceptual artist Annelies Hofmeyr's project, Trophy Wife Barbie, where Barbie's got tummy rolls, stretch marks, and yes, her period. Hofmeyr once said that the goal was to "explore gender issues", and she sure has succeeded in doing that.

Log on to @trophywifebarbie on Instagram

Matters of the heartland

Set in a small town in Chhattisgarh, Chaman Bahar is the tale of a paanwalla who sees his business boom with the arrival of a pretty schoolgirl next door. He eventually falls in love with her without ever having had as much as a conversation. Watch it for the setting, and for Jitendra Kumar who is yet again, on point as the innocent heartland hero.

Log on to netflix.com

