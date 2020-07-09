Search

Team Guide Recommends

Updated: Jul 09, 2020, 11:00 IST | Sukanya Datta, Jovita Aranha | Mumbai

If gory true crime stories keep you awake at night, follow make-up artist and YouTuber, Bailey Sarian

Life in a comic

Sukanya Datta

If, like me, you believe piling dishes are part of a sinister plan or that lockdown life is a meme, you'll relate to the idiosyncrasies of the mostly annoyed protagonist of What I did in quarantine today, an art series on Instagram by Living Waters Creative Studio.

Log on to @living_waters_art on Instagram

Make-up a mystery

Jovita Aranha

If gory true crime stories keep you awake at night, follow make-up artist and YouTuber, Bailey Sarian. It may seem bizarre at first, but Sarian combines her artistic make-up strokes with captivating and grisly true-crime storytelling. This has earned her 3.3 million followers on Facebook and 1.55 million on YouTube. Narrated matter-of-factly yet riveting and evoking shock, this got a double thumbs up from us.

Log on to baileysarian on Facebook

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK