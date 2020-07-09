Team Guide Recommends

Life in a comic

If, like me, you believe piling dishes are part of a sinister plan or that lockdown life is a meme, you'll relate to the idiosyncrasies of the mostly annoyed protagonist of What I did in quarantine today, an art series on Instagram by Living Waters Creative Studio.

Log on to @living_waters_art on Instagram

Make-up a mystery

If gory true crime stories keep you awake at night, follow make-up artist and YouTuber, Bailey Sarian. It may seem bizarre at first, but Sarian combines her artistic make-up strokes with captivating and grisly true-crime storytelling. This has earned her 3.3 million followers on Facebook and 1.55 million on YouTube. Narrated matter-of-factly yet riveting and evoking shock, this got a double thumbs up from us.

Log on to baileysarian on Facebook

