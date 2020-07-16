Team Guide Recommends

A common thread

My Twitter is currently occupied by threads, a series of interconnected tweets. While healthcare experts share their thoughts on COVID-19, people diagnosed with it reveal their experiences. It's important to keep abreast, and a Twitter account-cum-bot called the Thread Reader app has helped me read threads easily. All you need to do is reply to the said tweet with "unroll", and the bot is activated.

Log on to twitter.com/threadreaderapp

One woman for herself

Don't go by the picture accompanying this recommendation. It might seem that the person in it is your run-of-the-mill pop star. But she's not. She's Canadian musician Grimes. I just lapped up her latest album, Miss Anthropocene, where she creates multitudinous sonic layers that drift between being industrial and ambient, straddling two disparate worlds. It was, to be true, a treat for the ears.

Log on to youtube.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news