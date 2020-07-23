Team Guide Recommends

Cities without borders

Imagine Ganpati visarjan by the Hudson River, a Hyde Street-style cable car ride to Haji Ali dargah, or a kaali-peeli in Manhattan. We've been tripping quite a bit on USA-based artist Samiksha Adukia's watercolour paintings, titled Blending Borders, which seamlessly bring together the best of cities. Check them out if, like me, you, too, are pining for some travel vibes.

Log on to @the.curly.hair.artist on Instagram

Mangalore calling

A steaming plate of pathrode, crunchy kori roti dipped in chicken gassi and fluffy sannas with dukra-maas. If social-distancing has got you dreaming about Mangalorean delicacies like me, hop on to The Hungry Mangy FB group. It's a one-stop platform for all things Mangy, where home chefs go from being strangers to friends and drop recipes daily.

Log on to facebook.com/thehungrymangy

