Team Guide Recommends

An oddly nice watch

It's a tiny spoiler but a good reason to check out Megha Ramaswamy's What Are The Odds? is that there's snow in Mumbai. The protagonists, teenagers Vivek and Ashwin, are anything but usual, as they slip out of exams, try to bury a dead goldfish called Bunty, and even end up behind bars. But there's Abhay Deol in there, as well as some magical realism, and we're digging that at the moment.

Log on to netflix.com

Being an Asian millennial

Do you tear up when you watch a Studio Ghibli film? Or binge-watch Korean-dramas? Does the Low Cost Cosplay guy tickle your funny bone the same way Asian parenting memes do? Share your love for rice, Miyazaki and heart-warming success stories with fellow Asians on Subtle Asian Traits, a Facebook group for Asian millennials to take potshots at or show pride in their 'Asianness.'

Log on to Subtle Asian Traits on Facebook

