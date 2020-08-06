Team Guide Recommends

Sargam to switch off

If you feel like there are too many tabs open in your brain and you're not able to switch off, singer Kaushiki Chakraborty has a treat for you. In a two-minute sargam track that is both soothing and peppy, the vocalist teams up with sitarist Purbayan Chatterjee and percussionists Yogesh Samsi and V Selvaganesh. We don't know if it's her voice or the beats, but Sargam Surge had us humming for sure.

Log on to @kaushiki.music on Facebook

As easy as it gets

It's a mahogany wooden box with shiny staggered metal tines. Every pluck of your fingernails produces notes like chimes rustling in the wind. A 30-second video was all it took for me to fall in love and buy the compact African instrument, kalimba. Despite being a beginner, this finger piano is super easy to learn; it doesn't nag your neighbours and lets you play soft melodies until wee hours. An absolute win, no?

Log on to YouTube/KalimbaCam

