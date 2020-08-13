Team Guide Recommends

As hard as it gets

Some people just refuse to stop, and I mean that in a good way when it comes to Deep Purple. The British hard rock legends have just released their 21st studio album, Whoosh. We liked that the band has rolled back the years with this one, cutting through the clutter of modern music like a pair of gardening scissors that's used to chop overgrown grass. The musicians are in their 70s, but they are still showing the kids the ropes.

Everything's gonna be okay

A famed children's book author with an antisocial personality disorder meets a psychiatric hospital caregiver who's got no time for love beyond caring for his autistic brother. When their worlds collide, there's humour, romance, angst and healing from psychological wounds. The trending K-drama, It's okay to not be okay, will show you an intriguing view of the world through the lens of those grappling with mental conditions.

