Team Guide Recommends

Sit back and enjoy

America is a long way from India. But US act Khruangbin made a trip from Texas to Mumbai in 2018, and roughly two years later, they have released a new album, Mordechai. They won't be touring with it in the city this year, for sure, or the next. But let's hope that the music market opens up by the time we reach 2022. Meanwhile, if you're at home and looking for silky bass lines, switch on the record and lie back.

Log on to spotify.com

Outwit your friends

After endless rounds of Ludo through the lockdown, this writer and her madcap buds decided to bid the game goodbye. It was time to take the competition a notch higher. Apprehensive at first, we downloaded Ellen DeGeneres's Psych! Outwit Your Friends. Well, kid you not, the game is literally about duping your pals into picking outrageous made-up answers for real trivia. Its ridiculousness will have you ROFL.

Log on to Google Playstore

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news