Team Guide Recommends

Many shades of grey

Good people don't always carry a halo above their heads and, conversely, bad people don't always have two devilish horns. That is one of the key themes in Killing Eve, a disturbingly dark web series that has launched its third season. The two protagonists are a psychopathic woman who kills people with alarming frequency, and a detective who's hot on her trail. But the lines are often blurred between right and wrong.

In daddy's footsteps

When it comes to classics in music, I'm not someone who digs covers. But in the past few days, I've found myself going back to the rendition of Simon & Garfunkel's iconic track, The Sound of Silence, by Advaita bassist Gaurav Chintamani's son Ishaan. His soulful voice, cute nonchalance and the perfect jamming between the father and son is a treat.

