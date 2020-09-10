Team Guide Recommends

Search

Updated: 10 September, 2020 10:55 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

If you haven't heard his versions of the Harry Potter title track or the coffin dance yet, give it a listen, we say

Kurt Hugo Schneider, an American musical genius with 13 million followers can create music out of anything. From cutlery to his phone ringtone, his electronic door lock and at times, just his two hands. His song covers outdo the musical prowess of the original tracks. If you haven't heard his versions of the Harry Potter title track or the coffin dance yet, give it a listen, we say.

First Published: 10 September, 2020 10:07 IST

