Team Guide Recommends
The plan is to travel from Delhi to Rajasthan and back, and shoot the show on the fly. The best part? The dollops of self-deprecating humour that flavour the script
A taste for humour
TV show hosts Rocky and Mayur of Highway on My Plate fame have started a delicious new series on social media, called Road Trippin. It sees the duo embark on a 14-day journey across northwestern India. The plan is to travel from Delhi to Rajasthan and back, and shoot the show on the fly. The best part? The dollops of self-deprecating humour that flavour the script.
@rockyandmayur on Instagram
