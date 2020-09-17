Team Guide Recommends

Search

Updated: 17 September, 2020 12:21 IST | Shunashir Sen | Mumbai

The plan is to travel from Delhi to Rajasthan and back, and shoot the show on the fly. The best part? The dollops of self-deprecating humour that flavour the script

A taste for humour

Shunashir Sen

TV show hosts Rocky and Mayur of Highway on My Plate fame have started a delicious new series on social media, called Road Trippin. It sees the duo embark on a 14-day journey across northwestern India. The plan is to travel from Delhi to Rajasthan and back, and shoot the show on the fly. The best part? The dollops of self-deprecating humour that flavour the script.

First Published: 17 September, 2020 10:17 IST

