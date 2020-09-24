Team Guide Recommends

Put two and two together

How do you reach four? The answer is easy to spell out but How to Learn Math: For Students, a free, six-lesson online course I've been taking, really asks you to think why things are the way they are. Conducted by Stanford University, the self-paced course is especially designed for those who hate it; the professor, Jo Boaler convinces you that you actually don't. So, enrol to learn more about mathematical reasoning and the correct mindset to approach it."

Log on to courses.edx.org

