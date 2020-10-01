Team Guide Recommends

Sisterhood of harmonies

Think nobody could ever do Ed Sheeran songs better than the man himself? In that case, you haven't heard a capella group Cimorelli's versions. With their angelic harmonies, perfect pitch, strong vocals and ever bubbly personalities, the six sisters from El Dorado Hills, will soothe your ears with their lilting melodies. Check out their iconic Disney and One Direction medleys and original hit, You're worth this. You can thank us later.

