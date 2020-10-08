Team Guide Recommends

Miles and melodies

The delightful October sky has been a reminder of breezy and musical long drives. While a drive isn't an option for me, singers Anusha Mani and Sangeet Haldipur's Instagram duets, titled Carmonies, have the same soothing effect. Shot in their car, Carmonies features the duo doing melodious covers of popular Hindi songs. My favourite? The old-school hit, Roja janeman. Look out for their cute pupper in the backseat, too.

Log on to @anushamani on IG

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news