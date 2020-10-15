Search

Team Guide Recommends

Updated: 15 October, 2020 10:37 IST | Dalreen Ramos | Mumbai

So, I tried making a banana mug cake. Ready in two minutes, it tasted - as Stafford would say in her Irish accent - gorgeous.

Our mug cake (left) and Gemma Stafford
Our mug cake (left) and Gemma Stafford

My mug moment

Dalreen Ramos

The idea of me baking a cake was as bizarre as Donald Trump winning the Nobel Peace Prize. That is, until I got hooked to chef Gemma Stafford's YouTube channel Bigger Bolder Baking where she whips up microwavable meals in a mug — from pizzas to cakes. So, I tried making a banana mug cake. Ready in two minutes, it tasted — as Stafford would say in her Irish accent — gorgeous.

Log on to Bigger Bolder Baking on YouTube

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 15 October, 2020 10:26 IST

Tags

mumbai guide

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK