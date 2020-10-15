Team Guide Recommends

My mug moment

The idea of me baking a cake was as bizarre as Donald Trump winning the Nobel Peace Prize. That is, until I got hooked to chef Gemma Stafford's YouTube channel Bigger Bolder Baking where she whips up microwavable meals in a mug — from pizzas to cakes. So, I tried making a banana mug cake. Ready in two minutes, it tasted — as Stafford would say in her Irish accent — gorgeous.

Log on to Bigger Bolder Baking on YouTube

