Team Guide Recommends

Breaking conventions

It's better to have heard and disliked a piece of music than never to have heard it at all. That was reinforced to me when I heard British DJ duo Autechre's latest album, Sign recently. It initially seemed like disparate sounds awkwardly bunched up together. But then I warmed up to it gradually, remembering that tying music to conventions is like tying a raging bull to a rickety picket fence — it will break away.

