Team Guide Recommends

Now this is impressive

Ever wondered how a Gen Z guided meditation session would sound like? When filmmaker Jordan Firstman impersonated someone conducting it, and started off by saying, "Let's start by taking a deep breath, fam," I couldn't help but cackle because it was absolutely on point. The American has gone viral for his many such "impressions" during the pandemic. These include impressions of an alien in a UFO during COVID, the white man who invented American English, and how money feels when it's donated. Follow him and you can thank us later.

Log on to @jfirstman on Instagram

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news