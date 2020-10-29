Team Guide Recommends

Search

Updated: 29 October, 2020 08:17 IST | Dalreen Ramos | Mumbai

Now this is impressive

Dalreen Ramos

Ever wondered how a Gen Z guided meditation session would sound like? When filmmaker Jordan Firstman impersonated someone conducting it, and started off by saying, "Let's start by taking a deep breath, fam," I couldn't help but cackle because it was absolutely on point. The American has gone viral for his many such "impressions" during the pandemic. These include impressions of an alien in a UFO during COVID, the white man who invented American English, and how money feels when it's donated. Follow him and you can thank us later.

Log on to @jfirstman on Instagram

First Published: 29 October, 2020 07:28 IST

