Team Guide Recommends

As a child, we remember breaking open our favourite toys, to satisfy the curiosity of what lay inside. While our innovative spirit was often crushed by a good yelling, turns out it could have been a YouTube career. What's Inside with seven million subscribers that recently caught our eye breaks down objects to its smallest unit to uncover its making. From a golf ball to an iPhone and even diamond ores, if you're a curious cat who wants to discover what's inside, this is a must-watch.

