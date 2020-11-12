Team Guide recommends

Search

Updated: 12 November, 2020 08:33 IST | Shunashir Sen | Mumbai

The energetic songs lifted the gloom of the pandemic like the burden of a debt-ridden man is lifted off his shoulders when he wins a lottery jackpot

A diva pops back in action

Twist my ears if you want to, but I have always been a Kylie Minogue — and not Madonna — kind of guy. That's why I was literally dancing in joy when I heard Disco, the pop icon's recently launched album. The energetic songs lifted the gloom of the pandemic like the burden of a debt-ridden man is lifted off his shoulders when he wins a lottery jackpot. So, go ahead, give it a listen whether you prefer Madonna yourself or not.

