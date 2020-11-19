Team Guide Recommends

Thank you, Grey

If there was ever a cute way to say thank you, then US-based Grey, all of three, definitely pulls it off the best. He became an Internet sensation with videos of him saying, "Thank you, mama" in response to his mother handing him food going viral. He's been popping up on my newsfeed with his funny reactions, "baffles", and of course, the adorable thank you that are a welcome distraction from the daily grind.

Log on to @greyandmama on Instagram

