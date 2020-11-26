Team Guide Recommends

Writing women wrong

As a woman, reading books by male authors could make your stomach turn. Our bodies come across as anything but a structure comprising blood, bones and flesh; vaginas are compared to a "snapping turtle" and breasts, described as, "soft, steep hills." Yes, these are real examples from the works of Donald Ray Pollock and Stephen King. For more such cringe-worthy content, follow (at your own peril) Men Write Women. And start reading more writing by women.

