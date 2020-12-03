Team Guide recommends

Under Stress? Azonto it out

The next time you experience stress, remember the words of Cristina Yang from Grey's Anatomy: You must dance it out. For this writer, no song helps her better than Azonto. An original by Fuse ODG, this clap back to haters features two masked dancers who teach you the Azonto. A genre from Ghana, it involves knee bends, hip movements and steps that mimic daily activities like ironing, driving and even swimming.

Log on to: youtube.com

In the name of Bombay

Mumbai on our mind

If you've been missing the sights and sounds of your beloved city in person, here's some news for a mood-upper. On November 2, the Museum Shop at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya had reopened its doors to the public. At the time, they had also curated an exhaustive gift catalogue based on several museum-inspired themes, from motifs to natural history as well as a hat tip to the city.

The I Love Mumbai set includes Cultural Heritage of Mumbai, the insightful title by MK Dhavalikar, Timeless Heritage in Stone: The Making of The Island City of Mumbai, which is a documentary film CD, an Aamchi Mumbai tote bag, a set of four magnets and coasters each, and a coffee mug, all depicting old Bombay landmarks, and a key chain of the CSMVS building. The icing on the cake is four complimentary Diwali lamps. Not a bad time to bring a little slice of Bombay to your WFH desk space.

Time: 10 am to 4 pm, Sundays closed

At: Museum Shop, near the entrance gate, CSMVS, Mahatma Gandhi Road

Cost: Rs 3,500 (entire set)

Log on to: https://www.csmvs.in/shop

