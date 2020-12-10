Team Guide recommends

Search

Updated: 10 December, 2020 10:01 IST | Sukanya Datta | Mumbai

My long-coveted Kashmir trip has never materialised, but Valley-born artist Ghazal Qadri's illustrations of the everyday lives of Kashmiris has brought the 'heaven on earth' a little closer

Kashmir calling
My long-coveted Kashmir trip has never materialised, but Valley-born artist Ghazal Qadri's illustrations of the everyday lives of Kashmiris has brought the 'heaven on earth' a little closer. Her animated cartoons, often superimposed on actual photographs of the Valley, can be found boating on the Dal Lake, winnowing or enjoying noon chai while listening to the transistor. They make me smile.
Jeeya Sethi, explains
Patli gali se nikal jaana
Meaning: This phrase is used when people want to escape responsibilities or sneak away from taking onus of something that was their responsibility. The commonly-used idiom is even used in instances where people try to dodge a traffic cop while driving. Jeeya Sethi is a comedienne

First Published: 10 December, 2020 06:27 IST

