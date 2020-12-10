Team Guide recommends

Kashmir calling

My long-coveted Kashmir trip has never materialised, but Valley-born artist Ghazal Qadri's illustrations of the everyday lives of Kashmiris has brought the 'heaven on earth' a little closer. Her animated cartoons, often superimposed on actual photographs of the Valley, can be found boating on the Dal Lake, winnowing or enjoying noon chai while listening to the transistor. They make me smile.

Patli gali se nikal jaana

Meaning: This phrase is used when people want to escape responsibilities or sneak away from taking onus of something that was their responsibility. The commonly-used idiom is even used in instances where people try to dodge a traffic cop while driving.

