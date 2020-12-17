Team Guide recommends

Blast from past

Sometimes, a musical behemoth rises up from the past like Martin Sheen's character did from the mud in a seminal scene from Apocalypse Now. Richard H Kirk has done that with Shadow of Fear. The sole surviving member of pioneering British electronica act Cabaret Voltaire has retained the band's title for their new album, released after 26 long years. The grim, industrial sounds in it might be a reflection of the times right now. But there are still some drum-machine beats in it that made me bob back and forth like a punching clown.

