Team Jumbo win time-trial, Teunissen keeps yellow jersey

Brussels: Dutch outfit Jumbo-Visma stormed to victory on the Tour de France team time-trial yesterday with Mike Teunissen keeping the yellow jersey after the 27.6km second stage around Brussels.

Teunissen maintained his overnight lead when his team beat Geraint Thomas' Ineos by an impressive 20 seconds, with the next five teams all grouped within a handful of seconds.

Ineos were the first group down the ramp and set a pulsating time for the others to chase, holding onto their lead until Jumbo, last off the blocks, smashed 20 seconds off the British team's time just when it appeared that Gianni Moscon would take the yellow jersey.

