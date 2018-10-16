Team Namaste England celebrates Navaratri with full pomp in Vadodara

bollywood

Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is presented by Jayantilal Gada (pen) and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers. 'Namaste England' is scheduled to hit the theatres on 18th October 2018

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra recently visited Vadodara for the promotions of their upcoming film 'Namaste England'. Apart from doing traditional media interviews for the promotions of their film, the duo also celebrated the festival of Navratri with full pomp and honor during their stay in Vadodara.

The duo attended aarti of Ambe maa and prayed for their film and later relished a Gujarati Thali. Arjun and Parineeti also performed at a college on their hit song Proper Patola. Namaste England brings back the much-loved pair of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra after their debut film Ishaqzaade.

The duo is winning the hearts of the audience with their off-screen love and hate relationship. Both Arjun and Parineeti are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film a testimony of which is seen on their social media.

After treating the audience with the melodious 'Tere Liye', the groovy track 'Bhare Bazaar, and the upbeat Punjabi track 'Dhoom Dhadaka', the makers have recently presented the party anthem of the season 'Proper Patola'.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 'Namaste England' is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London. It's a fun quintessential Bollywood film starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

